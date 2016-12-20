Youth football: Southwater JA are Sussex champions, Roffey under-18s in 11th heaven

Southwater Junior Academy were crowned under-11 football champions of Sussex at the Sussex FA county finals for the first time.

The team played fantastically well throughout the league, despite losing two out of the first three games and bounced back superbly, winning the remaining four to finish second.

They went onto win their semi-final 5-4 on penalties, only to then repeat that again in the final, beating Maidenbower.

Goalkeeper Alfie Maguire made the vital save with the score at 4-4, before dusting himself off to score the deciding penalty himself.

The boys now go through to the regional stage of the English Schools FA competition, where we they represent Sussex.

South PV instructor Paul Showell said: “Massive congratulations to all of the boys, and big thanks to all of the parents who came to watch today, your support, as always was massively appreciated.”

The team was made up of George Bowler (captain), Harry Lee, Frankie Mills, Bertie Stephenson, Charlie Brown, James O’Sullivan, Jack New, Sam Butcher, Finley Duneclift and Alfie Maguire.

Roffey under-18s ran out empathetic 11-0 winners over Chichester Colts in Division A of the Arun & Chichester League.

This fixture turned out to be a somewhat one-sided affair due to City Colts arriving with only eight players.

Roffey soon took the lead and were leading 3-0 when things went from bad to worse for Colts when an injury saw them reduced to seven players.

Scorers for Roffey were Aidan Gamble, David Wood, Matt Knowles (three), Dom Glossop (three), George Chantrill (two) and Nick Cranston.

Horsham under-12 Amber got back to winning ways with a 7-1 victory over Worthing United thanks to goals from Ben Embling (two), Max Morris (two), Sammy Henderson, Joe Stevens and Joe Simpkin.

The under-12 Greens had a long trip to Barnham Trojons where they shared the points in a 3-3 draw. Daniel Woodward score a brace and Ghyll Bowen got the other.

The under-15s were awarded three points as Worthing Town weren’t able to field a side so the Hornets stay top of the table.

