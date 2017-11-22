Velocity Cup replay yields ‘injustice’ for Horsham as Casuals claim second chance

It proved second-time lucky for Walton Casuals in the Velocity Cup as they eased through their replayed tie with Horsham on Tuesday.

Three weeks previously on Halloween, the Hornets had won 3-1 at Elmbridge Sports Hub to set up a third-round tie with division-higher Dulwich Hamlet.

But a technicality with the eligibility of on-loan Lewes man George Landais, meant that the Bostik League ruled the match to be replayed.

That was despite the fact the striker’s parent club had not entered the competition and had agreed he could play, but Horsham did not submit written confirmation to the league confirming as such.

And Casuals made the Hornets pay as they crashed three second-half goals through Sean McCormack, Daryl Coleman and Isaac Sarpong to book their trip to Champion Hill.

Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola said: “The injustice is there, but the other factor is we went up there with a bit of scratch side - we had five players that had not played much recently.

“We had Michael Hunter in goal, who has not really featured. Matt Axell, who has been out for two months, Charlie Farmer, unavailable for two weeks with his ribs, Jack Newhouse, back from injury, Liam MacDevitt, who has not played much recently and Tony Nwachukwu, who’d not played for us this season.

“The first half was really even, they had a chance and we had one good one, but Lewis Hyde felt his hamstring tighten just before half-time and we didn’t want to risk it, so put Liam in at right-back.

“It was a mistake for their goal and then we took Matt Axell off at that stage, but had so many attacking players on the pitch and it opened up a little bit then towards the end.

“It was what it was and a bit disappointing considering we have to replay the game for such a snidey little reason considering we thoroughly deserved to win the first time.

“It’s frustrating as we had a couple of good chances and did not take them, that is what causes us problems, it puts pressure on the defence.

“There were some positives that we got a lot of players minutes and don’t have another midweek game before Christmas now.”

Casuals had the early chances as Coleman forced a save from Michael Hunter and then saw an effort cleared off the line. For Horsham, MacDevitt blazed over, while Darren Boswell’s cross saw Dean Bown snatch at a good opportunity in what was a quiet opening 45 minutes.

In the second half, a mistake let Bown in, but he again wasted the chance by firing wide.The Hornets were then punished as a MacDevitt back-pass was short and McCormack raced in to put his side ahead.

It was 2-0 just four minutes later as a cut-back from the wing picked out Coleman and his effort found the net from 25-yards out. The scoring was complete on 77 minutes when Coleman crossed for Sarpong, who finished past Hunter at the second attempt.

Horsham: Hunter, Duncan, Shelley, Farmer, Hyde (Nwachukwu 44), MacDevitt, Axell (Newhouse 57), Harris, Boswell, Street, Bown. Unused: Hartley.