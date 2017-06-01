Unfinished business for Nwachukwu after returning to Worthing

Striker Tony Nwachukwu says he has unfinished business with Worthing after returning to the club from Horsham tonight.

The attacking player, who can up front or on the wing, signed for Worthing ahead of the 2015/16 campaign but did not play a game all season owing to Gilmore's Groin.

Tony Nwachukwu in action for Horsham last season.

After having an operation, he re-joined Horsham last year and scored nine goals in 25 games as the Hornets finished 16th in the Ryman League South Division.

Nwachukwu, 26, admitted it was a hard decision to leave Horsham but said he could not turn down the appeal of higher-level football with Worthing in the Ryman League Premier Division: "It was a bit disappointing for everyone involved last time I was here to be honest, just because the injury happened so early as well.

"Not knowing 100 per cent what the injury was at the time was the worst part of it all. Luckily enough, I've got it sorted out now but it was a shame I missed Worthing getting promoted that season.

"I didn't even play one game, so I feel like I've got unfinished business here. I feel like I owe the fans something.

Tony Nwachukwu pictured at Woodside Road this evening.

"It was a hard decision for me to leave Horsham as it's my hometown club but at the end of the day, Worthing are a higher league and I need to push myself, so I think this is the right move for me."

Worthing assistant manager Matt Piper said: "We're delighted to get it over the line. We saw glimpses of Tony and what he can bring in pre-season when he was with us previously but he didn't put on a Worthing shirt unfortunately.

"He'll add to our striking options here and he's hungry, wants to prove himself at a higher level and at this stage of his career he's got a good opportunity.

"He'll add a lot of pace, which is something we lacked towards the end of last season. He'll bring a different dynamic to the way we play, in terms of his pace and goalscoring attributes as well.

"There's a lot of activity going on in the league. We're not silly, we know we need to improve the squad if we want to be competitive next season. By bringing in James Fraser and Tony, hopefully it will create a buzz around the place but we'll keep our feet on the ground as always and will wait for the start of pre-season."

On bringing in more new signings, Piper said: "We're still talking to a few but it's an odd time of year where people are still on holiday.

"There's nothing confirmed yet but we are working on a few others, so hopefully there will be some more announcements made next week."

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!