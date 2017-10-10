Two new signings and loanes to return for Horsham's clash with Carshalton Athletic

Horsham have re-signed striker Liam MacDevitt and added goalkeeper James Fernandes to their ranks as they look to bounce back against Carshalton Athletic tonight.

The Hornets return to Bostik League South Division action at Lancing against the Londoners fresh from their humiliation in the FA Trophy on Saturday.



That 8-0 thumping by Cray Wanderers was Horsham's worst defeat for 35 years and manager Dominic Di Paola made no attempt at excuses despite missing a total of 12 players through injury or unavailability.



He has moved this week to bring back Lewes forward MacDevitt, who had a brief spell with the club last season before joining Greenwich Borough. He signed today and hopefully his paperwork will be completed in time for tonight's clash.



Goalkeeper Fernandes has joined for Southern Combination League side Arundel as extra cover with Josh James informing Di Paola he intends to take a break from football.



The manager said: "Josh has decided he does not want to play football, that's what he has said to us. It is a situation we need to rectify as Michael Hunter - with his availability - only ever came in as cover. It's not what we need, it's just problem after problem.



"We will see how James (Fernandes) goes. He has always been one that should have gone on and play higher when he was a youngster. We will try and get him up to speed as he hasn't been playing much.

"Liam always gives his all and wants to play. He has not got the games at his last two clubs, he always gives his best on the pitch and was enjoying a good spell when he left us. It's a good opportunity for him."



Loanees George Landais and Will Robinson will return against Carshalton after an agreement with their parent club meant they were unable to feature in the FA Trophy.



Di Paola added: "From the guys that were missing on Saturday, no-one is fit again from that group. I know they are hurting from Saturday and I do feel for them, we didn't even have a fit striker in that squad."



Kick-off at Culver Road is 7.30pm.