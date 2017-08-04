Two more set to sign as Horsham boss calls for ‘perspective’ over pre-season

Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola has warned you cannot read too much into pre-season results and is welcoming a break ahead of the start of the new campaign.

The Hornets completed their friendly fixtures on Tuesday night with a 3-2 defeat at home to ex-landlords Horsham YMCA with Steve Metcalf and Scott Kirkwood on target.

Three days earlier they had come from 3-0 down against division-higher Worthing to win 4-3 thanks to goals from Kirkwood, Toby House, an own goal and Rob O’Toole.

Trialists House (Loxwood) and Jack Hartley (Shoreham) are both set to sign, before the Hornets kick-off their Bostik League South Division campaign at Molesey a week Saturday.

Di Paola said: “You have to keep perspective on the whole thing. Playing Worthing, for me it was not a 3-0 defeat when we were down and it was not a 4-3 win. We made changes, they made changes, we both made mistakes.

“At YM, they were up for it, it was a bigger game for them. It’s like against Burgess Hill, we had a lot of their ex-players and we were really up for it.

“On Tuesday, there were a number of factors in the scoreline. We had a few problems and lost Darren Budd, he came off with an arm injury, which is a bit of a concern. He’s a big player for us.”

There are also injury concerns for Asa Nicholson (hamstring) and Matt Axell (groin) and the ten days ahead with no friendlies gives the trio time to rest.

Di Paola added: “We have done that deliberately, rightly or wrongly that we won’t be as sharp, but we have a chance to get everyone back before the start. There are a few things we need to put right before the season starts.”