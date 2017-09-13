Two hat-tricks as Loxwood put in ‘professional job’ in RUR Cup at Midhurst

A seven-minute hat-trick from Harry Bachelor as well as a first-half treble from Ollie Moore helped Loxwood ease into the second round of the RUR Cup on Tuesday night.

Alfie Gritt was also on target as the Magpies picked apart division-lower Midhurst & Easebourne in a 7-0 drubbing at The Rotherfield.

Moore had put Loxwood 3-0 up at the break, the third coming on the stroke of half-time from the penalty spot.

Gritt then hit the fourth, before Bachelor hit his quickfire treble, starting in the 64th minute.

Magpies boss Dave Cocoracchio said: “We had a very poor result on Saturday (in the FA Vase) and we hoped the boys could respond in the right way. We wanted to make sure we showed our opponents respect, but go out and do a really professional job.

“We wanted to go back to basics and do what we do well, we did that and put in a really good performance in really awful conditions.

“We played some super football with tempo and moved the ball quickly. Out wide we got into some really good positions and in the final third created untold opportunities.

“The goalscorers will always get the credit, but one very pleasing thing was Michael Wood’s performance. He had a fantastic game with four assists and the quality of his work outwide and to set up the goals was superb.”

Loxwood now host Newhaven on Saturday and travel to Haywards Heath in the next round of the RUR Cup on Tuesday.

Loxwood: Milborrow, Neathey, French, Colbran (Pritchard 70), Warren, Bachelor, Swaine, Todd, Wood, Moore (Lloyd 74), Andrade (Gritt 57).