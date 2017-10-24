Trio of new additions and Landais brace helps Horsham to first win in five

Horsham boss Dominic Di Paola was pleased with his side’s performance in their win over Molesey - their first win in five games.

The Hornets handed debuts to three new signings in striker Dean Bown, Hakeem Adelakun, and goalkeeper Joe Taylor, whilst also giving Matt Nezval a first start for the club.

The personal boost came as a welcome upturn for Horsham after struggling with numbers in recent weeks due to on-going crippling injury problems.

The home side took an early lead in the Bostik League South Division clash through an eighth minute strike from George Landais, but conceded an equaliser just under half an hour later when Olu Akinsanya capitalised on a mistake from Joe Shelley.

Man-of-the-match Landais restored the hosts advantage with his second of the game, two minutes before half-time with a powerful effort.

Half-time substitute Bown made an impressive start to life at Culver Road, grabbing Horsham’s third 10 minutes after the interval following a mistake from Molesey keeper Liam Allen.

The much-needed victory win lifts Horsham, who have now taken four points from their last two games, above Molesey, into 17th place, and Di Paola is happy with the performance which he will be hoping will get their season back on track.

He said: “I thought we played well, especially second half.

“We were playing against the wind, but we played some nice football and we could have won more convincingly.

“We still have a bit of an issue with taking chances but I was pleased with the performance.

“We’ve just got to approach each game as it comes and see how they go but I’ve been really happy with the last four performances.

“I’ve been much happier with how the team are playing which is a positive.”

The former East Preston and Hastings United manager was also full of praise for the debutants.

Midfielder Adelakun, who lists Whitehawk and Lewes among his previous clubs, has joined from Burgess Hill, goalkeeper Taylor is the son of ex-Horsham ‘keeper Wayne, and has previously been at Fleetwood Town and Worthing, while former Met Police and Eastbourne Borough man Bown has made the switch from league rivals Hastings.

Di Paola said: “They all did well. Joe (Taylor), the keeper, did well, Hakeem (Adelakun) was good and Matt (Nezval) did a good job in the first half which we needed him to do really. Dean Bown also came on and did well.

“Everyone was good, I was really pleased with the approach of the team on Saturday.”

Horsham: Taylor, Duncan, Metcalf, Adelakun, Farmer, Shelley, Kirkwood, Landais (Robinson 90), Nezval (Bown 45), MacDevitt, Boswell (Hartley 60). Unused: Mobsby, House.

Attendance: 127