Trialist Nicholson signs for Horsham and will offer ‘something different’

Horsham have signed attacker Asa Nicholson after an impressive pre-season trial.

The versatile winger/forward has penned terms with the Hornets after featuring in their first two pre-season friendlies.

It is his first venture into Bostik League football having played Southern League Combination football predominantly for Arundel.

Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola said: “He has done well since he came in and gives us something a bit different.

“He can run with the ball and is a decent player. He played for me at Worthing United when he was 18 and went off travelling and came back and played for Arundel and a couple of others I think.

“He wants to test himself and has always been a good player, but has sometimes held back. He is a bit fitter and stronger now and offers a difference to what we have already got.”

And the Hornets – who beat division-higher Burgess Hill 2-0 on Saturday – are not expecting any more major signings before the start of the campaign.

Di Paola added: “We are just making decisions on a couple of things, but we are done really. I do not think there will be anything else happening.

“There are just two players that are trialling, but no-one else will come in now. The team spirit is great which is half the battle, we have that and all we want to do is better last year.”

Scott Kirkwood and Alfie Rogers got the goals in the 2-0 victory over the Hillians with Di Paola adding: “It was a good workout and quite testing.

“We have had a good week, the fitness is getting there slowly and we are working towards that first game of the season.

“They had a lot of trialists out and we had a look at a few in the second half. It then becomes a bit of a bad game when there are too many changes.

“They could have had a couple but Josh James kept us in it. It was, again, productive.”

Horsham now travel to Littlehampton for a friendly on Friday night and then Newhaven on Tuesday.