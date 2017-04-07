Top-half finish ruled out as Di Paola talks mindset

Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola has conceded a top-half finish is beyond his side this season.

The Hornets have four games remaining in their Ryman League South Division campaign, starting with a trip to Guernsey on Saturday.

Di Paola’s side suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat at lowly Chipstead last weekend, leading the manager to again question their mindset against teams he feels they should be beating.

They currently sit 14th in the table, but a foray into the top 12 looks unlikely with Walton Casuals six points ahead of them.

Di Paola said: “We have obviously got to try and take more points out of winnable games next season.

“We have got to address that next year. In what I call mid-table, run of the mill games, we have dropped too many points.

“It is a problem and is it because we haven’t got enough match winners for what you need in the league? I really don’t know, we are going to have to address that in the summer.”

Ruling out the top half, the Hornets boss continued: “We have got to look at how we have played all season and I don’t think we are going to go on a four-game run.

“The top half just won’t happen as I think one or two others will pick up more points on the way.

“In fairness, I think we are where we are and it’s justified.”

And while Di Paola isn’t overly excited for his first trip to Guernsey, he has said it’s more of a match for the club’s travelling fans.

He added: “One of the big bonuses is we don’t have to do it midweek. I think a few supporters have booked for the weekend and they are looking forward to it.

“I just want to get the games done now. It sounds a bit negative, but I have never been in this situation where there isn’t a lot to play for.

“We have done what we set out to do, we have no derbies left and can’t really have an impact on anything in our last games. I just want to get planning for next season already.”