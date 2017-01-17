Ten-man Swans lose at Saltdean

Storrington Football Club were reduced to ten-men - and lost - for the second successive Southern Combination League Division 1 game on Saturday.

A first half strike from Scott Marshall, then second half efforts courtesy of Andrew McDowell and Craig Hall helped second-placed Saltdean United cruise to a 3-0 home victory.

Swans player-boss John Rhodie felt the game turned when his side were reduced to ten-men. Dean Gilmour received a second yellow card ten minutes after the break, a decision that frustrated Rhodie.

He said: “It was a second straight game a sending-off has left us with it all to do. I felt Adam Bardouleau’s sending-off at Southwick was harsh and I felt the same after Dean was sent off on Saturday.

“It’s hard to take, in both games we were 1-0 down and it allows the other team to defend the lead they have.

“We played well up until the sending off, but with a team off Saltdean’s quality, they made the extra man count.

“Dean picked up a silly booking in the first half but I felt his second was a little harsh.”

The deadlock was broken on the half-hour when Marshall struck. The returning Gary Peters then struck a post as Swans were unlucky to go in 1-0 down at the break.

With Storrington on top in the second half, a turning point came on 55 minutes. Following an off-the-ball incident, Gilmour was shown a second yellow card as Swans were forced to finish with ten men.

McDowell added a second on the hour, before Hall rounded off the scoring 13 minutes from time.

Swans have a break from league action on Saturday when they travel to Mile Oak in the SCFL Division 1 Cup quarter-finals.

With Bardouleau and Gilmour both suspended and a mounting injury-list, Rhodie is expecting a tough tie.

He said: “We will be missing a few, which is not what you want for a cup quarter-final but we’ll give it our best shot.”

STORRINGTON: Elliott; Setchell, Jarvie, Boxall, Clarke; Gilmour, Peters; Fraser, Searle, Gray; Williams. Subs: Meeney (Clarke), Josh Warner (Fraser), Shoebridge (Williams), Rhodie.

