Ten-man Roffey grab a point in thrilling draw with Jarvis Brook

Roffey went into Saturday’s game against early Division 2 leaders and free-scoring Jarvis Brook still missing a first choice goalkeeper and their captain away on holiday.

Promoted Brook had scored 24 goals in two games ahead of this clash and despite playing with ten-men for more than 90 minutes, Roffey managed to secure a remarkable 4-4 draw.

After a couple minutes Ben Chowney was caught at chest height by an awful attempt at a tackle with a free-kick was the only result.

Roffey began to get into their rhythm, Adam Wicking and Gavin Fowler were getting great joy down the right and it looked as if they might have some joy in the game.

This was to change when on eight minutes Brook got a corner, which they played short; the ball was crossed into the box and headed towards goal.

In a packed box the ball was cleared off of the line, there were then large appeals for handball and the referee brandished Jack Munday a straight red card.

Daryl King dispatched the penalty to give the home side a 1-0 lead.

A back three of Phil Awcock, stand in skipper Duncan Hirschfield and Adam Wicking defended brilliantly.

On 29 minutes, Roffey’s composure and superior ability on the ball told when the 10 men played the ball around comfortably, Wicking collected it played into Fowler who played it back down the right hand side, Wicking cut it back and Fowler slammed it in.

On 39 minutes another poor Brook tackle was only punished with a free kick, but saw Phil Awcock hit the ball into the top corner.

From the restart, Brook overloaded one side and Russell Anderson smashed the ball into the goal.

A minute into first-half injury-time, an Awcock free-kick was headed home by Luke McGregor for a 3-2 lead at the break.

Despite a good Roffey showing, ten minutes into the second half, a long Brook throw in was flicked on and nodded back to Nathan Milroy who slotted the ball past the stand in goalkeeper Matt Rendell.

An Anderson’s shot was then saved by Rendell onto the post, but the rebound came back out hitting the onrushing defender and going into the net to give Brook a 4-3 lead.

Just before the 70th minute a ball forward from Awcock found Jamie Wanstall, who went past one defender and then the goalkeeper to level the scores again.

Wanstall went through one on one late on but a delayed and heavily disputed flat was raised by the assistant referee, when in fact Brook were looking the more likely to get the winner.

Roffey: Rendell, Wicking, Munday, Hirschfield, Awcock, Dunster, McGregor, Wanstall, Chowney, Fowler, Nourse. Subs: Pett, O’Sullivan, Robinson, Le Petit.

