Sullivan Nicks a brace for YM against brother Dan’s Crawley Down

Horsham YMCA manager Pete Buckland was delighted with his team’s response to recover from going a goal behind before overpowering Crawley Down Gatwick.

The visitors had taken the lead in the 22nd minute through Sam Cane.

YM levelled and then steamed ahead to a 4-1 win thanks to goals by Phil Johnson, Sam Schaaf and a brace by Nick Sullivan, who in a career spanning 20 years was playing in a competitive match against his brother Dan for the first time.

Buckland said: “For the first 20 minutes Crawley Down looked like a team on the top of their game. We were chasing the game.

“I asked the players to make their experience shine through and make every pass count. They seemed to run out of steam and the second half was a non-event.”

YM equalised on 45 minutes when Mark Cave put Schaaf through for a shot which was saved but spilled only for Johnson to net the follow-up from 12 yards.

Schaaf gave YM the lead ten minutes into the second half when Luke Gedling supplied Schaaf who drew the keeper and scored.

Sullivan scored two goals on 63 and 83 minutes. The first was set-up by Johnson and was put away with a first-time shot from 12 yards.

Finally Sullivan made it 4-1 from short-range, put through by Dan Evans.

Buckland added: “It’s nice to have some luck - this season we have so often not had any!”

YMCA travel to third from bottom AFC Uckfield on Saturday, before playing leaders Haywards Heath at home in their final game of the season on April 29 in what could be a league title-decider.

Horsham YMCA: Fox, Harding, Gilbert, Gaffen, Carden, Gedling, Cave (Curtis 80), Johnson (Shipton 70), Evans, Sullivan, Schaaf (Jermy 82). Unused subs: Buchanan, Jermy, Howe.