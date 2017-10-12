Striker O'Toole's exit a blow, but persistent Saltdean United's offer was 'staggering'

Ex-Horsham striker Rob O’Toole made his switch to joining Southern Combination League side Saltdean last week after not being able to turn down a ‘staggering’ offer.

The Brighton-based outfit are chasing promotion this year and are reportedly spending lofty sums in the process, establishing a solid squad over the summer including former Horsham players Ash Jones and Kevin Keehan.



Hornets manager Dominic Di Paola has confirmed his summer signing O’Toole eventually opted to join them after numerous approaches.



O’Toole had scored six goals in 12 appearances before making the switch to the division-lower side, but goes with the club's best wishes.

Di Paola revealed: “I do not blame Rob for leaving at all. The money he was offered was ridiculous. It was a staggering amount and if you can get that sort of money, then you should take it as it can pay a mortgage.



“We cannot afford that sort of money and I am glad we can’t in a way as it would be unfair on other players.



“I love Rob to bits and he’s been honest with me. They have been after him since the start of the season and he turned them down four or five times. He kept me informed and he has got a young family and he said he couldn’t keep turning the offers down.”