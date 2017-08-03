Steyning to end 12-year FA Cup absence

Have your say

Steyning Town Football Club will make their first FA Cup appearance in 12 years on Saturday.

Gerry Murphy’s side managed a sixth-placed finish in the Southern Combination League Division 1 last term, which was enough to see them back in the famous competition this season.

Town make the short trip to division-higher SCFL Premier Division rivals Worthing United for an extra-preliminary round clash.

The winners will pocket £1,500 in prize money, as well as a guaranteed home tie in the preliminary round.

After a 12-year stay out of the tournament, Town head coach Murphy is pleased to be leading his team back into the competition.

He said: “It’s going to be a difficult game at Worthing United but one we are all looking forward to.

“They are a division-higher but we’ll go into looking to reach the next round.

“I think it is going to be a great day for all involved with the club being back in this famous competition.”

Steyning start their SCFL Division 1 campaign a week on Saturday at home to Ringmer.

