Steyning suffer back-to-back league losses

Steyning Town Football Club fell to two consecutive Southern Combination League Division 1 defeats this week.

Town boss Gerry Murphy saw his side go down 2-1 at Saltdean United on Saturday, before a 4-0 reverse to Little Common on Tuesday evening.

On Saturday, Matthew Geard and Tyler Goatcher both struck to put highly-fancied Saltdean in command.

The game turned on its head when Saltdean’s Daniel Turner was dismissed for a second bookable offence and Charles Romain then pulled a goal back 15 minutes from time.

Despite pushing for a late equaliser, Steyning could not find it and they fell to a second league defeat this season.

Murphy was left a little frustrated by his team’s showing and said: “It was not a good game for the supporters football-wise but we lost against a team who will be pushing for promotion.

“We gave away a free kick which was well executed, then a penalty early in the second half, which could have killed the game.”

Geard’s fine free kick fired Saltdean into a tenth minute lead, before Goatcher’s spot-kick three minutes after the interval made it 2-0.

The home side were forced to play the final 20 minutes with ten men as Turner was dismissed, then Romain pulled one back to set-up a tense finale.

Steyning piled men forward but could not find the leveller as they went down 2-1.

Ten-man Steyning then suffered a heavy defeat at Little Common.

Ben Greer received his marching orders on 18 minutes and Town then failed to recover.

Jake Sherwood opened the scoring a minute prior to the break. Shaun Skipper conceded a penalty on 55 minutes and Martin Denny made it 2-0 from the spot.

Little Common added further gloss to the scoreline as Harry Saville and Dominic Bristow both netted in the final ten minutes.

Murphy was disappointed with the defeat and said: “It’s difficult to take a 4-0 defeat. We were down to ten men against a good footballing side, then to concede on half-time was not the best.”

Town travel to league-higher Southern Counties East Premier Division outfit Tunbridge Wells in the FA Vase on Saturday.

STEYNING v Saltdean: Rose; Hare, Dodd, Bukleb, Wadey, Knowles, Greer, Skipper, Clark, Romain, Harding. Subs: Hartley, Tewsley, Cusdin.

