Steyning name Nichols new chairman

Steyning Town Football Club named Ian Nichols as their new chairman on Monday.

Nichols, who has served as vice-chairman for the past three seasons, succeeds Richard Woodbridge in the role.

The newly-named chairman will oversee all 21 of Steyning’s teams, ranging from under-fives right the way through to senior level.

Nichols was unveiled at Town’s annual meeting and is privileged to have been appointed.

He said: “I’m greatly honoured to have been appointed as the new chairman of Steyning Town Community Football Club.

“I would like to thank my predecessor Richard (Woodbridge) for his tremendous achievements over recent years. I’m fortunate to be taking over at a time when we have such a fantastic and committed group of players, staff and committee members, as well as a superb coaching set-up led by first-team manager Gerry Murphy.”

Committee member Marco Spano was voted as vice-chairman. Steyning host Wessex League Premier Division AFC Portchester in a friendly on Saturday.

