Steyning leave it late to sink Seaford Town

Steyning Town Football Club struck twice in the final five minutes to seal victory at Seaford Town on Saturday.

With the Southern Combination League Division 1 clash tied at 1-1 with time running out, Rob Clark and Craig Knowles netted to help Town record a 3-1 away win.

It was third straight success in 2017 for Gerry Murphy’s side as they kept up the pressure on teams above them.

Following last week’s win over leaders Little Common, Steyning remained third as both Common and Saltdean United took maximum points in their matches.

Town manager Murphy was pleased his side kept going right until the last and said: “It was a good solid performance. They were difficult to break down but we played some good football and got two late goals.

“Seaford made it really hard for us by playing 4-5-1 but we got there in the end.”

Scott Faber fired Steyning ahead five minutes before the break but Joey Pout levelled things up less than a minute later.

Town kept pushing in the second half but it looked as though the points would be shared.

In the end, Steyning’s persistence paid off as they struck twice in the final five minutes. First, Clark gave Town the lead for a second time with his effort on 85 minutes, before Knowles made sure of all three points when he added a third a minute from time.

Steyning have a break from the league on Saturday when they welcome East Preston for a SCFL Division 1 Challenge Cup quarter-final encounter.

With Town currently a place and point above their last-eight opponents, Murphy sees it as a perfect warm-up before the teams meet in the league just a week later.

He added: “We’ve now got a break from the league as we face East Preston in the cup. It should be interesting as we then face them a week later in the league.

“With just nine league games to go, we need to focus on what we do in the remaining matches.”

STEYNING TOWN: Rose; Bukleb, Pickford, Finch, Faber, Clark, Finney, Romain, Knowles, Levoi, Milner.

