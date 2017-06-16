Southern Combination Football League chairman answers question on Haywards Heath Town punishment

The chairman of the Southern Combination League has answered accusations of double standards after Haywards Heath Town were deducted nine points which cost them the Premier Division title.

The FA dismissed Haywards Heath Town's appeal against the SCFL's punishment yesterday (Thursday) and the decision sparked a lot of comments and debate on social media our Sport Sussex Facebook page.

Some people asked why other teams who have played suspended players were not dealt the same punishment.

Ray Turner posted on our Facebook page: "Really feel for the club secretary at Haywards Heath who I know very well. He did the checking and found nothing. Why didn't the Sussex League not pick it up having had the team sheets from those games. It stinks of double standards as Lancing played a suspended player in the league and a cup final last year. Did they lose the cup or the game they played, answer NO. Did Chichester play a player who was subject of a sini die suspension, answer Yes, were they punished NO."

Steve Rogers asked on Twitter: "So can we expect an explanation as to why previous examples have gone unpunished by the SCFL? - do you just punish who you want to?"

So we asked SCFL chairman Steve Nealgrove about the other cases and he said: "They are all historical and all had been dealt with at the time and they are not relevant to this case."

The SCFL are expected to make an official statement on the punishment once they have the official written response from the FA following yesterday's appeal hearing.