Signings imminent as Hornets turn corner after ‘traumatic, painful and stressful’ start

There is light at the end of the tunnel after a ‘traumatic, painful and stressful’ start to the season at Horsham.

A number of new signings are imminent and the Hornets appear to have turned a corner after their injury and availability woes.

As well a substantial injury list, the Bostik League South Division side have had a number of key summer signings depart - Darren Budd joined that list at the end of last week citing that he was not enjoying his football.

Manager Dominic Di Paola admitting it has been one of his most challenging spells in football, but the ship is steadying.

Two improved showings in back-to-back 1-0 defeats were followed up by a 3-3 draw at in-form Hastings United on Tuesday night - a match they should have won.

New faces are incoming - young Matt Nezval on loan from Burgess Hill the first - and some are gradually returning from injury allowing some player continuity.

Di Paola said: “We are actively looking to bring someone in but it takes a while to get players in.

“It’s a month cycle, when you lose three or four as we have done, it takes time to replace them. We have a couple almost in.

“We are doing the paperwork for one and then trying to do another for Saturday, there may even be another two before Saturday. That will help and then I will have some decisions to make.

“It’s been a traumatic season, painful and stressful. Alex Duncan and Steve Metcalf coming back in at full-back have made us a better team, it’s been a huge factor in fairness.

“We have had the same back-four for three games now and that makes a solid foundation in terms of performance. That chopping and changing at the back has been a major problem.

“Hopefully, we can get Lewis Hyde back soon - he’s not far from being back and he is probably our best out-and-out defender - and that means we can push Joe Shelley up into midfield again.

“I am hoping perhaps that period of relentless injuries all the time is passing. We still need to start getting more back and in, while hoping we don’t pick up anymore.”

Horsham host Molesey in league action on Saturday and division-lower Newhaven in the Sussex Senior Cup on Tuesday night.