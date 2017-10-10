Seventh heaven again for leaders Roffey... Alfold secure maiden away win

Ben Hands hit another hat-trick as Division 2 leaders Roffey crashed another seven goals past Worthing Town.

It was again without reply, taking their tally to 14 goals scored against the south coast side so far this season in home and away clashes.

Town did actually have the ball in the net first when a header from a free kick after three minutes was disallowed for offside.

Shortly after the Roffey scoring started as Ali Thompson ran from deep and with the home defence static and appealing for offside, he glanced his header in the bottom corner after six minutes.

Harri Nourse has looked very sharp in recent weeks, and it was a good shot from the edge of the box to make it 2-0 four minutes later.

Strike partner Hands was soon in on the action chasing down a back pass, after a mix up in the home defence, and was left to slot the ball into an empty net.

A fourth by Harri Nourse, was shortly followed by the same player unselfishly squaring for his brother Jack to tap home to effectively end the game, 5-0 at half-time.

The second half saw a Roffey weather a brief revival by the home team, followed Hands scoring his second and third to make that 15 for the season already.

Roffey: Lardent, Wicking, Crawte, Howard, Etheridge, Chowney, J.Nourse, Macgregor, H.Nourse, Hands, Thompson.

Alfold secured their first away win of the season with a 2-1 success in Division 2 at Lancing United.

It was one of the grounds where Alfold were subject to a heavy league defeat last season and a ground that has never been kind to them.

Fold started the game the brighter and the breakthrough came in the eighth minute when a fine build up saw Dave Lucas play a perfect defence-splitting pass to Dan Hallett, who made no mistake curling a low shot into the far corner.

With managerless Lancing growing in confidence they started to test the Alfold back four, and could have turned the game around with two chances that fell to live wire Dan Meason.

As half-time approached, a Tom Routley in-swinging corner saw Andy Sullivan head into the roof of the net.

On 60 minutes, Lancing’s Bradley Hunt picked up the ball and let fly from all of 25 yards, it took an awful bounce just in front of Alfold’s keeper and into the back of the net.

The final 20 minutes were played out with no real chances for either side, as Alfold picked up the three points needed to lift them just outside the top six.

Steve Kirkham netted a brace to see Cowfold suffer a 3-0 defeat away to Rustington.

Kirkham struck either side of a Declan Jenkins goal - the latter being a penalty - to leave Cowfold still without an away win this season.