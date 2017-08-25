Second-half blitz sees YMCA advance in Peter Bentley Cup

A second-half blitz saw Horsham YMCA advance into the second round of the Peter Bentley Cup on Tuesday.

A brace from Sam Schaaf, along with goals from Dave Brown, the returning Ash Dugdale and debutant Ollie Gill earned a 5-0 victory over Worthing United.

As a contest the match was high tempo and the biggest surprise at the break was how the score was still 0-0 as YM forced 12 corners and had shots hit the post, cleared off the line and saved by United goalkeeper Kieran Sills.

While YM dominated possession with a continued assault on the visiting goal, United had two great opportunities of their own.

The first 90 seconds of the second half saw any fears of a frustrating night for YM put to bed. Schaaf bundled in the first after a scramble and, after a brief but threatening attack from United, YM’s defence put the ball forward for Schaaf to grab the second of a quickfire double.

After the hour mark, Brown scored YM’s third after good build-up work from Phil Johnson. Boss Peter Buckland rang the changes with 20 minutes to go and it was substitute Dugdale found the net on 77 minutes, before fellow replacement Luke Gedling was the provider for final substitute Gill to net six minutes left the play.

Buckland said: “It was a bizarre game of football. I’m not exaggerating when I say we should have been 6-0 up at half-time, we battered the goal and hit the crossbar, the post, everything.

“Everyone was gob-smacked and I thought it was going to be one of those nights. At half-time I said I really did not doubt the result, when you have that 90 per cent possession, something has to go in.

“We were just lacking a bit of composure in front of goal. We are slowly starting to get together, it was a close-knit group for two or three seasons with external additions. I realised I needed a few new players in and it has taken a little bit longer than I expected to settle down.”

Horsham YMCA: Jeal, Carden, Gibert, Cooke, Evans, Johnson, Humphreys (Gedling 70), Shelley (Dugdale 70), Curtis (Gill 78), Brown, Schaaf.