RUMOUR MILL: Dortmund striker Aubameyang set to snub Man City for La Liga move | Madrid confident of landing Hazard in world record deal | Arsenal ready to move for James | City lead race for Sanchez | Griezmann blow for Mourinho | Man United have chance of signing Neymar

Manchester City have become surprise front-runners in the race to sign Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal. (The Sun)

Spanish giants Real Madrid are said to be confident they will land Chelsea’s Eden Hazard in a world record-breaking deal this summer. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal are ready to make a move for Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez this summer - having missed out on the talented attacker twice in the past. (Daily Star)

AC Milan have confirmed that they have held talks with Barcelona over signing wing king Gerard Deulofeu on a permanent basis. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City are facing a losing battle to sign Borussia Dortmund’s highly-rated striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the summer, with Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke insisting the player will only listen to offers from Spanish giants Real Madrid or Barcelona. (Independent)

Antoine Griezmann is being offered a bumper deal to stay at Atletico Madrid - and deliver a shattering blow to Man United boss Jose Mourinho. (Daily Mirror)

Everton will make a renewed bid to sign Swansea midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson in the summer, after manager Ronald Koeman failed in a bid to sign him last summer. (The Times)

Napoli defender Elseid Hysaj is wanted in the Premier League, with Manchester United and Arsenal leading the chase for the Albania international. (The Sun)

Crystal Palace have made the first move to land Stoke’s Glen Johnson on a free this summer. (The Sun)

Manchester United have a chance of landing Neymar, according to Real Madrid chiefs. (Diario Gol)

Spain international Diego Costa wants to leave Chelsea because he is not happy with the lack of sunshine in England. (Daily Express)

Manchester United are prepared to sell forward Adnan Januzaj, this summer, with France or Italy his most likely destination. (Daily Mail)