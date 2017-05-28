Roffey Robins take flight for club’s annual fun day

Roffey Robins Football Club held their annual fun day on Saturday to celebrate the close of another season.

The event began in 1969 when the Robins became an inaugural member of the Horsham Mini Minor League.

DM17523726a.jpg. Roffey Robbins club fun day. Photo by Derek Martin. SUS-170521-231945008

Teams from the club’s under-seven to under-16 age groups gathered for tournaments, presentations, bbq and family fun.

Always well supported, the event brings all the players, parents, siblings and grandparents together in one day.

Combined age groups competed in mixed teams with everyone appreciating they are part of a much larger footballing family.

The combined under-nines and under-10s held their own tournament with players representing teams from different countries.

DM17523737a.jpg. Roffey Robbins club fun day. Photo by Derek Martin. SUS-170521-231957008

The final took place between Brazil versus Italy - Played in good spirit it was well contested early on, before team Brazil stamped their authority to claim victory as well-deserved winners.

All players received a memento to on the day to recognise their season-long efforts.

Club secretary Dave Wellbelove said: “The children really enjoyed the day, it’s great to see so many Roffey Robins players in one place at one time – it was a sea of red.

“It was good to see children enjoying the games, whether they were winning or losing and we must have been doing something good as the sun was shining.”

DM17523740a.jpg. Roffey Robbins club fun day. Photo by Derek Martin. SUS-170521-232009008

Children wanting to join Roffey Robins, in any age group, but particularly in reception, or Year 1 or 2, please contact weareroffeyrobins@gmail.com or Dave on 07950496576.

DM17523747a.jpg. Roffey Robbins club fun day. Photo by Derek Martin. SUS-170521-232021008