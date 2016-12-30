Pressure’s off in next two games as Hornets earn ‘breathing space’

Horsham have been told the pressure is off over the next two games with back-to-back wins giving them some ‘breathing space’ in the Ryman League South Division.

Boxing Day’s superb 8-1 victory over Godalming Town, following a 1-0 success at Herne Bay, has lifted the Hornets to 12th in the table.

They are 17 points clear of the bottom two and trail the play-off places by 16 points, although the latter is not on anyone’s mind.

They now travel to Molesey on New Year’s Eve (1pm), before a Sussex derby at Lewes on Monday (3pm).

Hornets boss Dominic Di Paola said: “We needed the last win. I think it takes the pressure off now over the next two games as we have picked up the three points we desperately needed from these three games.

“In the past two we have taken six points, it gives us a bit of breathing space, but obviously we do want to do better. Looking at the table I think much further up the top half is beyond us. Even if we improve more, there is a nine or ten-point gap between the top ten, we are in the chasing pack.”

Horsham suffered a 3-1 defeat at home to Molesey earlier this season, while they completed a 3-0 home win over ten-man Lewes in August. Di Paola added: “Molesey and Ramsgate were the two most disappointing home performances, I think. On their day they are a really good side, other days they are really poor.

“Lewes will be buzzing and up for it. The scoreline in the last game did not really tell the whole story of the game after the early sending-off.

“That’s our derby game, no disrespect to Godalming, but this will be a Sussex derby with a gate of about 700 people there.”

Alex Duncan returns from suspension and George Gaskin remains with the squad, but Steve Metcalf is a doubt with a calf injury.

