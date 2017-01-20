Potter steps down from assistant role at YMCA

Dean Potter has stepped down from his role as assistant manager of Horsham YMCA.

The former player has been second in command at the club for two and a half years.

He was selected by Peter Buckland as his assistant back in 2014 for his knowledge of the club and vast experience.

Increased work commitments have meant Potter has been forced to step down in an ‘indefinite sabbatical’. Coach Lyndon Buckwell will step up into the role of assistant first team manager and Julian Miller to first team coach.

Buckland said: “Dean is taking an indefinite sabbatical due to unprecedented work commitments. His desire and passion for Horsham YMCA has always been second to none. We wish Lyndon and Julian well in their new roles and of course the same goes to Dean.”

YM had a free week on Saturday with the date saved as a blank in the fixture list for rearranged matches.

They returned to action with a home match against Eastbourne United on Saturday, whose manager Tobi Hutchinson has reserved special praise for Buckland’s side. He said: “We’ve had four games and they’ve always been very, very close, they’re a good side, they’ve got some very good players.

“I’m shocked at where they are in the league to be honest, they’re capable and should be in the top four or five.

“We may just have to look at how we set-up because how they play doesn’t actually suit the way we play and we might have to change that a little bit.”