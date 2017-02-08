Planning applications for Broadbridge Heath FC’s new home are approved

A new permanent home for Broadbridge Heath Football Club has been agreed after years of work leaving the ‘future of its destiny assured’.

Planning applications for sports pitches, a club pavilion, two stands, floodlights and fences were all approved by Horsham District Council’s Planning Committee North on Tuesday night (February 7) on land south of the village’s leisure centre.

This will allow the football club to relocate from its current nearby home at the leisure centre’s running track.

First team manager Steve Painter explained the new ground would allow them to put on soccer schools and possibly create ladies and girls teams, and provide a ‘hub for the local community’.

Keith Soane, chairman of the club, paid tribute to club stalwart and former Broadbridge Heath district council Malcolm Curnock, who died last year, and the tremendous effort he had put into helping them secure them a new home.

He described how Malcolm had fought to ‘ensure not only the future of the football club but a sporting and social venue which is fit for the 21st century’.

Meanwhile Jonathan Chowen (Con, Cowfold, Shermanbury and West Grinstead), HDC’s cabinet member for leisure and culture, said: “It’s a great example of the whole community coming together.”

Matthew French (Con, Broadbridge Heath) added: “Let’s get on with it, for the football club and the local community.”

Andy Crisp, secretary of the club, added: “We have to move away from the leisure centre to a new home so our future destiny can be assured.”

See Thursday’s West Sussex County Times for the full reaction.