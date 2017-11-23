Parsons praises one of ten-man Cowfold’s best-ever displays

Cowfold manager Ant Parsons saluted one of their best-ever performances as they won 4-0 away to Westfield in Division 2 on Saturday – despite playing for 85 minutes with just ten men.

The early controversy came when after a melee in the box, a Westfield centre-half went down claiming he was head-butted. Referee Colin Mallows then – to away side’s amazement – produced a straight red card to Cowfold skipper Matt Rendall.

The remainder of the half was played mainly in Westfield half with Cowfold continually opening up the backline, while their own keeper, Phil Marshall, was only called upon once, making a great save on the edge of his area.

The visitors had two penalty appeals for handball waved away, while Luke Parsons’ 25-yard effort was tipped away from the top corner, while Dan Skett headed at the keeper.

Cowfold finally took the lead on 50 minutes when a hadball was given in the box and Chris Spiers drilled the ball into the bottom corner. They doubled their lead on 66 minutes when a corner fell to Nigel Smith and he volleyed into the bottom corner from 20 yards out.

Soon after, Callum Nash ran at the back line of the hosts and was brought down for a penalty and Spiers took the ball and passed it into the net.

Substitute Rhyse Nash then came off the bench and latched on to a Spiers pass to make it 4-0 and seal the points.

Parsons said: “In all my years of managing Cowfold, this was one of the most complete performances I have ever witnessed, especially with only 10 men. Credit to all the players as they were all outstanding. Hopefully we can now push on and we look forward to a tough month in December of fixtures where we are scheduled to play the top three.”

Cowfold: Marshall, Watts, Skett, Collier, Rendall, C.Nash, Parsons, Mitchell-Harris, Brabon (Lau), Smith (R.Nash), Spiers (Barnett).