Pamment hat-trick helps YMCA past impressive Mile Oak in RUR Cup

A Kieron Pamment hat-trick helped Horsham YMCA into the third round of the RUR Charity Cup against an impressive Mile Oak outfit.

Despite a somewhat comprehensive 4-1 scoreline, YM manager Peter Buckland heaped praise on their second round opponents.

He said the division-lower side were ‘as good as anyone’ they have faced so far this season and ‘needed to be beaten.’

To do that, the home side got off to the perfect start as Joe Shelley took one touch on the edge of the box and found the top left-hand corner after just six minutes.

Pamment - who was one of three strikers missing for YM in their 2-1 league defeat to Eastbourne United on Saturday - then showed his worth, netting twice in quick succession.

Oak did pull one back before half-time as a foul, which the home side insist was outside the box and probably not even a foul, was given as a penalty and Joe Benn converted.

Pamment then completed his treble on 68 minutes with a third tap-in of the evening from good moves down the wings to set up a home clash with Wick in the next round.

Buckland said: “They needed to be beaten and I was impressed with them. They are a good little club and put in a really spirited performance. It seems there will be a good standard at the top of Division 1 this year if they are anything to go by.

“They were certainly up for it and they were nearly as good as anyone we have played this season.

“We did get off to a good start and in the end it was a convincing victory which was never in doubt, but we certainly had to be on our game. Joe Shelley got the first (goal) and he is really starting to settle in and we are getting the best out of him now.

“All three of Pammy’s goals were tap-ins and that is what we look for. On Saturday we were missing all three forwards and we needed that fox in the box.

“It’s how we look to play and work hard on it. We practice getting down the flanks with Dave Brown and crossing the ball.”

On the penalty, Buckland added: “We have to look at the build-up to it and how we ended up to be in that position in the first place.

“We had two or three opportunities to clear the ball it and didn’t, although it was five yards out outside the box and probably not even a foul, but that gave them a little bit of a lift up until half-time.

“We defended well together and it was not an easy game. It was nice after Saturday, when I was missing three strikers that could give anyone in the league a problem, to have Pammy back in the box to put the ball away.”

YM are in FA Vase action on Saturday when they host Langney Wanderers and travel to Arundel - back under the stewardship of Richard Towers after the manager stood down and was reinstated last week - in the league on Tuesday.

Horsham YMCA: Jeal, Carden, Gilbert (Evans 70), Cooke, Harding, Gill (Cave 70), Shelley, Curtis, Humphreys (Gedling 60), Brown, Pamment. Unused: Frankland, Godfrey.