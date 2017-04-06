Painter returns to Heath and thanks assistant Whiting for standing in

Broadbridge Heath manager Steve Painter dedicated his side’s win against Horsham YMCA to his assistant manager Steve Whiting.

His number two has been running the side for the last month while Painter took a break from the job.

The Bears boss revealed: “It’s been a tough five weeks for the club.

“I changed jobs, I had a lot of pressure, had a lot of concerns and I thought I’d given it all I could. It was my own perception.

“When I handed my resignation in the committee they didn’t accept it and asked me to take a break.”

Painter thanked his assistant for keeping the team going while he was away. He admitted he had missed his club-mates.

He said: “I would like to say a big thank you to Steve for taking the team. This win is for Steve.

“I’m pleased to be back in the fold. Broadbridge Heath is my club.

“When I analysed it, I didn’t miss football, over the month I wasn’t involved.

“But I missed the football club. They have made it very clear they want me to take it into the new ground.

“Steve (Whiting) and the team have been really good in the situation.”

Painter revealed the Southern Combination League’s decision to rearrange the game against Horsham YMCA which was originally played in January was one of the reasons he wanted to step down.

He said: “In my eyes this game should never have been played. We were leading 2-1 with one minute to go and it was called off.

“It wasn’t YM’s fault, the league made the wrong decision. Both managers are in agreement it shouldn’t have been replayed.

“But the game’s been replayed now and we can put it to bed.”