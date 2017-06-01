Nwachukwu admits he is ‘happy with his decision’ after U-turn to join Worthing

Tony Nwachukwu admitted it was a ‘difficult’ call to leave Horsham, but says he is ‘happy with his decision’ to sign for Worthing.

The fans’ favourite netted eight goals for the Hornets in a total of 25 appearances last season, but tonight has made a dramatic U-turn decision re-join the Ryman League Premier Division outfit.

Ryman League South Division: Horsham v Herne Bay. Tony Nwachukwu. Pic Steve Robards SR1705035 SUS-170313-131832001

Nwachukwu, who first signed at Horsham as an under-18, was revealed by the club’s website last month as committing for the season and was quoted as saying things were looking ‘very exciting’ and that he was ‘really looking forward to’ the season.

The winger made his 250th appearance for Horsham last season and took his career tally to 74 goals after they rescued him from his injury hell after an operation.

The 26-year-old left Horsham after the 2014/15 campaign he signed a one-year deal at Worthing, but failed to make an appearance that season due to a Gilmore’s Groin injury picked up in pre-season, before then re-joining the Hornets last August.

Nwachukwu revealed the pull of playing in a higher league was the deciding factor, he said: “I spoke to Dom and he’s a good guy. My plan was to stay because I’m not one of these guys to go chasing other clubs.

“I’m happy to be where I am if I’m wanted and I felt wanted there. I knew Worthing were a little bit interested but it didn’t seem like anything was going to happen, so I had to tie myself down to something.

“Horsham were there and have always been there for me. I agreed verbally that it looked like I was going to stay there next season but every player wants to play at the highest level.

“Then Worthing came back and said they wanted to sign me again. They’re in the Ryman Premier and you see some of the players at this level - like Jamie O’Hara - and I want to test myself against those boys.

“It was a hard decision, especially because in my mind I thought I was going to stay but at the end of the day, I’m happy with my decision, 100 per cent. I want to be here, I want to play at the highest level and Worthing have given me that opportunity.

“I’m not going to lie and say I haven’t got a little bit in the back of my head thinking ‘there’s a lot more pressure here now’ but I’m going to thrive on that.

“I’m a big character and I’ve proved it year after year in the Ryman that I can do it. I’ve scored goals so I feel this is just another chapter in the book for me.

“I just have to turn up and do a job and I’m very happy to be here.”