New Horsham signing Breach thinks they are capable of title challenge

New Horsham signing Chris Breach has set his sights high this season - with the lofty goal of challenging for the Bostik South Division title.

The former Lewes, Bognor and Burgess Hill centre-half is pulling his boots back on after a year out of the game due to personal commitments.

The 31-year-old was at Brighton & Hove Albion as a youngster until 2007 and has had numerous spells with the Rocks and Rooks since - captaining the latter in the Conference.

Breach is the latest new addition ahead of Horsham starting pre-season training this week and will add to the Hornets’ already impressive defensive options with manager Dominic Di Paola keen not to be caught short at the back with injuries.

The experienced defender, who has spent a year out due to work commitments and working on his own new home, said: “I’d like to think the minimum we would be aiming for are the play-offs.

“I do also think you always have to strive for a little more and knowing the squad and players we have got there, we are more than capable of pushing for the title in all honesty.

“A lot of things can happen at the start of and during a season so we will have to see.

“I started off at a higher level and have gradually come down due to work commitments. I am just looking forward to getting the boots back on. It’s exciting.”