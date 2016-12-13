Midweek football: Loxwood crash out of RUR Cup

Clinical finishing was the difference as Loxwood were hit for six by a classy Pagham side in the RUR Cup tonight (Tuesday).

Loxwood got off to the worst possible start when Scott Murfin gave Pagham a seventh minute lead.

Liam Humphreys made it 2-0 before two Ryan Morey goals made it 4-0 at half-time.

It didn't get any better for Mark Beard's side as Keiron Pamment's header made it 5-0 on 65 minutes before Humphreys made it six on 76 minutes.

Loxwood return to league action on Saturday when they host Worthing United.