Midweek football: Horsham YM, Loxwood and Roffey enjoy cup wins

Horsham YM, Loxwood and Roffey all ran riot as they enjoyed cup wins tonight (Tuesday)

In the Peter Bentley Cup, Horsham YM enjoyed a 6-1 win against Selsey with Dean Wright (pictured), Max Howell (2), Brad Curtis (2), Nick Sullivan scoring while Storrington lost 6-0 to Arundel.

Loxwood were prolific against Oakwood, winning 5-2.

In the RUR Cup, Broadbridge Heath lost 2-1 to Mile Oak. In SCFL Division 2, Jamie Wanstall and Harri Nourse both scored twice as Roffey beat Cowfold 4-0.

