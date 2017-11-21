‘Magnificent’ Horsham shock title chasing Greenwich Borough

‘Magnificent’ Horsham put in a stellar showing to halt title chasing Greenwich Borough on Saturday with a shock 2-0 victory in London.

A goal each half by Joe Shelley and a rare strike from Scott Harris condemned big-scoring Borough to just their fourth Bostik League South Division defeat of the season.

No doubt helped by a first-half red card to home goalkeeper George Kamurasi, the Hornets were able to record their first-ever win over a side that started the day 16 places above them in the table, and as a result, climb to 18th in the standings themselves.

Horsham boss Dominic Di Paola had tipped their hosts for the title pre-match and as such was delighted win the result. He said: “It was a really good win and we deserved it. We got it right on the day and the boys were magnificent, they really followed the game plan.

“They are a class side, Greenwich Borough. They played the ball around, were lively, had a nice shape and played passing football.

“Even with ten men they played the ball well, but we stuck to the plan. It did not really change when their keeper was sent off, we kept as we were as it was working and stuck to what we were doing.

“We played ever so well and to be honest they never really troubled us. We could have had three or four more as we created some good chances.

“I have to say that our supporters were amazing. They really made the difference, we had about 60 of the crowd of 100 and they were just brilliant, a real 12th man.”

The re-signed Tony Nwachukwu - back from Worthing for a fifth spell at Horsham - did not make the squad due to rejoining so late on Friday, but there was a return to the defence for Shelley.

Horsham created the first chance when Dean Bown’s shot was pushed behind by Kamurasi and Shelley headed the resulting set-piece over the bar. Just a minute later, Kamurasi raced from his area to close down Bown and stopped the ball with his arm, resulting in a straight red card from referee Graeme Ions.

Liam Hickey took over between the sticks from the bench and was soon picking the ball out of his net as Shelley headed home a corner from close range on 35 minutes.

Before the break it could have been 2-0 as Dean Gunner produced a good block to deny Jack Hartley.

A Lewis Hyde block denied Borough’s top scorer Charlie Macdonald at the start of the second half and Branon Daly then collected a Bradley Pritchard header. Jack Barnham was inches away from drawing level, firing over the bar from almost 30 yards, while at the other end, George Landais shot just wide.

Half chances came and went at either end, before Harris netted a fine solo goal on 69 minutes. The midfielder won the ball in a tackle and fired a shot past Hickley from range.

Harris again tested Hickey with another effort from distance which the keeper this time stopped by kicking off the line as Horsham ended in the ascendency.

Horsham: Daly, Duncan, Shelley, Hyde, Metcalf, Street (MacDevitt 62), Kirkwood, Harris, Hartley, Bown (House 62), Landais (Boswell 79). Unused: Adelakun, Boiling.