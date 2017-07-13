Magic of the FA Cup... and FA Vase begins as local sides learn early opponents

The magic of the FA Cup began again last week for our non-league sides as they early draws of the oldest football competition in the world.

Local sides begin life at the extra-preliminary stage on Saturday, August 5 and will have to win six times to make it into the first round proper.

Another seven wins would then see them make the final at Wembley - a distant, distant dream.

At the first stage, Loxwood have been drawn at home to Holmesdale, Broadbridge Heath will travel to Sevenoaks Town, while Horsham YMCA host local rivals Three Bridges with £1,500 up for grabs for the winners.

Horsham enter the competition in the next stage, the preliminary round, where they will host either Spelthorne Sports or Chertsey Town.

A trip to Greenwich Borough is the prize for YM if they are to progress, while Loxwood will travel to either Epsom & Ewell or Banstead Athletic and Heath’s prize would be a clash at Cray Wanderers or Sevenoaks Town. The prize money for making it into the first round is £1,925.

In the FA Vase, first qualifying round, Broadbridge Heath are at Southwick, Loxwood travel to Sheppey United, Steyning Town are at Westside and Horsham YMCA are also away to Snodland Town. Those ties take place on Saturday, September 9 with £550 prize money for the winners.

If they make the second qualifying round on Saturday, September 27, Loxwood will host Tunbridge Wells, YM will be visited by Oakwood or Langney Wanderers, Heath will welcome AFC Croydon Athletic or Bearsted and Steyning’s visitors will be either Bedfont Sports or Three Bridges.

Billingshurst - in their first time in the competition - have received a bye and enter at this stage at home to either Arundel or Lordswood. The winners will all receive £725.