MacDevitt’s solo stunner helps ‘fantastic’ Horsham to victory at Faversham

A stunning solo goal from substitute Liam MacDevitt helped Horsham continued their fine form with a 2-1 away victory at Faversham Town on Saturday.

The individual strike in Kent saw the forward net the winner just seconds after coming off the bench to take the Hornets unbeaten run to six games in all competitions.

They came back from a goal down to level through George Landais just before half-time, and despite a sloppy spell, took the three points that lifted them to 16th in the Bostik League South Division table.

Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola said: “The form has been fantastic since the Cray Wanderers game (8-0 defeat). We have not won every game, but we have gone eight games since then and the boys have been fantastic.

“The boys that stayed and those that have come in have been brilliant. I can’t fault the attitude. We played football and the boys have some belief and togetherness, which is what we have always been about.

“Both sides had chances, but we really battled. They are a decent, physical side and put it on you - that’s not a negative thing, they just play to their strengthens.

“We handled all that and played some good stuff. There is still a bit of work to do in the final third as we get in good areas and do not get a shot away or create an opportunity, that’s something we have to do better.

“Going to Faversham is never an easy place to go - I know they aren’t doing to well in the table - but they had won their last two games. They have good quality and excellent from dead ball situations.”

The opening goal came on 19 minutes from a corner which was flicked towards Oliver Lee, who struck through a crowded penalty box into the corner of the net. The Lillywhites looked to extend their lead, but saw a number of spurned chances combined with some poor defending.

Horsham levelled five minutes before the break when Toby House’s cross was again pushed on by Simon Overland allowing Landais to stab home.

A fortunate bounce denied Town a second just seconds into the second half, while Landais ballooned over and Overton prevented an own goal.

MacDevitt then came off the bench and two minutes later he picked up the ball on the halfway line, raced down the wing, cut inside and smashed home. Lewis Hyde’s header was then tipped over the bar from a corner, before Horsham weathered a late storm.

Di Paola added: “Liam is one of those that does unexpected things - good and bad. He will be the first to hold his hands up. But he has such a great attitude and enthusiasm. I was gutted when we lost him last year. He deserved that goal.”

Horsham: Daly, Hyde, Boiling, Shelley, Metcalf, Hartley, Harris (MacDevitt 66), Kirkwood, House (Bown 87), Adelakun, Landais. Unused: Street, Thurgar, Nezval.