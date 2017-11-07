Loxwood show new-found ‘quality and experience’ in Saltdean win

Loxwood boss David Cocorrachio has identified his side’s new-found ‘quality and experience’ as the main factor behind their upturn in form.

Following their hard-fought 3-2 win over Arundel, one goal was enough to see the Magpies past big-spenders Saltdean on Saturday.

Tiago Andrade was the match winner, receiving the ball on the left from a glancing header by Naim Rouane, before turning and firing across the keeper into the far bottom right corner on the hour mark.

The Magpies held out for the second-consecutive win which leaves them tenth in the Premier Division against a side of players that have mostly played at a higher level - including James Fraser, Kevin Keehan, Ash Jonesm Rob O’Toole and Rikki Banks.

Cocoracchio felt the performance warranted the good result. He said: “It was a thoroughly deserved win. We went down there with a huge amount of belief and we were very confident.

“We could have made it more comfortable for ourselves with the chances we had.”

Cocorrachio particularly praised his new signings, who he feels have added all the ingredients needed for the club to move up the table.

He added: “Following a huge injury crisis, we made a couple of very good signings who have had a huge impact.

“Rouane has epitomised that both on and off the pitch. He’s got the experience we need, having played in this level, and was captain of Haywards Heath.

“Dan Mobsby made his debut on Saturday and was absolutely outstanding.

“We’ve added that little bit of quality and experience that we needed and that will only improve our position.”

However, Cocorrachio has warned that his side must stay grounded ahead of Saturday’s visit by struggling Littlehampton Town.

“There are always games in this division where you go in as favourites, and Saltdean probably were on Saturday” he said.

“We’ve got all the confidence in the world no matter who we are playing, but we certainly are not going to take Littlehampton lightly.

“Alex Laing scores goals wherever he goes and is obviously going to be an important threat.

“If we stop them scoring and put in the right performance, level of commitment and application then we’ll get the three points.”

Loxwood: Smith, Holvey, Warren, French, Mobsby, Rouane, Bachelor (Dominique 76), Napper, Andrade (Wright 85), Moore (Swaine 72), Wood.