Loxwood’s quality and depth saluted after comfortable AFC Uckfield win

Loxwood made light work of relegation-threatened AFC Uckfield Town with manager Dave Cocoracchio saluting his squad’s quality and depth.

Goals from Alfie Gritt, a Tiago Andrade brace, Ollie Moore, Matt Daniel and an own goal gave the Magpies a comfortable 6-0 success.

It meant Loxwood, who were without Eddie French, Byron Napper and Adrian Todd, have now won three on the spin.

Cocoracchio said: “I was delighted with the overall team performance on Saturday and it was a high-quality and professional performance for the whole 90 minutes and it showed the quality and depth we now have in the squad.

“We knew that Uckfield would be scrapping for their lives based on where they are in the league but I had a game plan which the players executed to the letter.

“Although we won 6-0 it could easily have been double figures and although the opposition tried to intimidate us, we showed our discipline and didn’t get drawn into unsavoury incidents.

“To have gone four league games unbeaten and won our last three league matches is very pleasing, but we are also defending well as a team and to keep a clean sheet was very important to us.

“Three of our recent signings, Tiago Andrade, Ollie Moore and Alfie Gritt were all excellent and added that touch of clinical class that we have been missing in the final third this season. A special mention must also go to Joel Colbran who once again had another outstanding game.”

The Magpies were ahead after just three minutes as Gritt scored a debut goal from 22 yards out.

The second came in the 28th minute as Joel Colbran fed Andrade who curled the ball past Alex Harris from a tight angle.

Five minutes into the second half the points were virtually secured when Andrade was upended in the box and Moore stepped up to calmly slot in the penalty.

Colbran then headed the ball towards goal and Shaun Loft deflected the ball past Harris into his own net.

Two minutes after coming on Daniel extended Loxwood’s lead with a half-volley into the bottom corner.

Three minutes later Andrade got his second, rounding Harris to pass the ball into an empty net.

Loxwood: Carruthers, Holvey, Warren, Scally, Colbran, Swaine, Frankland, Moore, Andrade, Gritt, Bachelor. Subs: Davis, Wood, Daniel.