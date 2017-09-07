Loxwood’s dominance pays off as they hit back at Worthing United

Loxwood recovered from the disappointment of losing to Uckfield Town 3-0 on Saturday to beat Worthing United with a flourish on Tuesday night.

Second half goals by Michael Wood, Adrian Todd and Harry Bachelor earned them a 3-1 victory after United pulled a late consolation goal back by Leone Moore with three minutes to go.

Loxwood manager Dave Cocoracchio said: “It was a good win and much better performance than Saturday (against Uckfield Town) when we were below the necessary level.

“We dominated the game and created many opportunities to score and if we had put them all in to the net it could have been four or five up at half-time.”

In the first half, Ollie Moore headed over the bar from a good cross by Joe Holvey.

Michael Wood watched a volley go narrowly wide with the keeper beaten and Gary Pritchard hit the crossbar and the ball then crashed against a post at the second attempt, by Todd. Moore also forced a spectacular save with a swivel and shot.

Cocoracchio revealed: “It was frustrating at half-time as we had created so many chances, but we got our just rewards in the second half.”

The deadlock was finally broken on 55 minutes when Holvey put Moore through and his cross was headed home in fine style by Wood.

Loxwood went 2-0 up after 65 minutes when Bryron Napper delivered a corner and Todd nodded the ball in from six yards.

The Magpies produced a moment of real quality to score their third goal with 13 minutes left on the clock.

Bachelor scored with a sublime finish from an exquisite diagonal ball to seal victory.

The home did seize upon a slip-up in the area late on by Joel Colbran, who fell over and forward Moore ran in and put the ball away into an empty net, but it was nothing more than a consolation goal.

Cocoracchio added: “The only disappointment was we didn’t finish the evening with a clean sheet as on 87 minutes we made a mistake and allowed them in to score.

“Overall, it was a well-deserved performance and welcome three points.”

Loxwood visit South East Counties club Sheppey United on Saturday in the FA Vase .

Loxwood: Milborrow, Holvey (Bachelor 76), Familton, Colbran, Warren, Todd, Swaine (Harris 76), Napper, Wood, Moore, Pritchard (Andrade 62).