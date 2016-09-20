Loxwood ease to victory over Peacehaven

Loxwood got back to winning ways following a three-game losing run with a comfortable 2-0 win against Peacehaven and Telscombe.

A goal in each half by Rhyan Ramsey and Toby House sealed victory which could have been by a bigger margin.

Southern Combination League, Premier Division: Loxwood v Peacehaven. Chris Stygal (assistant Manager) Pic Steve Robards SR1627628 SUS-160920-124904001

Harrison Hilfiker replaced the injured Sam Smith in goal while Eddie French, House and Ramsey came in for Tom Atkinson, Lewis Scally and Adam Williams.

Assistant manager Chris Stygal took charge in place of boss Mark Beard who had work commitments with his full-time job working for Brighton & Hove Albion.

Stygal revealed: “We had an honest conversation and a good training session on Thursday.

“We decided to get back top basics, to keep a clean sheet, tighten up defensively all over the pitch and to get back to winning games.

“Normally we play an open and expansive style of football which leaves us open to concede goals at the back.

“On Saturday we played much tighter with everyone improving in their defensive duties.”

Loxwood had a couple of early chance falling for Ramsey, one of which forced a good save by the opposing keeper from four yards.

Ramsey then gave the Mapgpies the lead in the 35th minute when we lobbed the keeper after being put through by Sam Beard, which Stygal described as a ‘fantastic goal.’

In the second half Loxwood created more chances, showing superior fitness as Peacehaven began to tire.

Harry Bachelor was through on goal for a one-on-one with the visitors’ stopper by instead of having a go himself he unselfishly passed to House who netted from around nine yards to extend their lead on the hour.

Stygal added: “The second half was pleasing as we pluuged the holes and gave a good defensive performance all over the pitch.

“Recent signing Jay Lovett made a big difference at the back and is passing on his experience and knowledge to the younger players.

“Michael Wood’s movement up top was brilliant and he was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet.”

Loxwood: Hilfiker, French, Lovett, Colbran, Jacques, Ramsey, Napper, Bachelor, Beard, House (Cave), Wood (Haulkham).

Unused sub: Atkinson and Camp

