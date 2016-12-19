Levoi leaves it late as Steyning snatch a point

Lewis Levoi struck three minutes from time as Steyning Town Football Club collected a third successive Southern Combination League Division 1 draw on Saturday.

Having taken an early lead through Charles Romain’s goal, Selsey turned things around before Levoi netted as it ended 2-2.

Steyning’s character stood out for manager Gerry Murphy as they secured an away point.

He said: “The players showed great character to grab a point after a poor performance in the first half.

“It was yet another week with so many changes in the team due to injury and other commitments.

“Most teams go through a difficult spell at one point in the season, but we are still picking up points.”

Town were gifted a fourth minute lead as a misplaced pass was intercepted by Romain, who went onto finish.

Howard Low had the home side level on the half-hour, before Selsey took the lead for the first time four minutes before the break through Tom Groom.

Town looked to be beaten but Levoi snatched a point with his effort on 87 minutes.

Steyning host rivals Storrington in the league on Tuesday (7.45pm).

STEYNING TOWN: Rose; Atterbury, Pickford, Levoi, Wadey, Finney, Romain, Henry, Knowles, Faber, Cockerton. Subs: Hawkins, Woodland.

