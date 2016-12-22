Johnson’s head boy with late winner to end YM’s losing run

Phil Johnson’s injury-time winner came as an early gift to end Horsham YMCA’s seven-game winless run as they edged out Peacehaven.

The goal in the fourth minute of added time gave YM a 3-2 Premier Division victory and provided their first win since late October.

It was a thrilling game at Gorings Mead and it had looked as though the visitors had fought back from 2-0 down early in the second half to earn a point before Johnson’s heroic header saved the day. Nick Sullivan had fired YM into a 1-0 half-time lead and doubled their advantage at the start of the second half.

Peacehaven then hit a quickfire five-minute double to draw level through Curtis Ford and Conor Wilkins with 22 minutes left to play before Johnson’s late winner.

YM manager Peter Buckland said: “It was a very good game actually and I was not a bit surprised at how good Peacehaven were. I thought from the very first game of the season they had it in there waiting to come out as they are a very young side.

“We went 2-0 up and deservedly so, they brought it back to 2-2, deservedly so.

“Sam Schaaf was clear through one on one with the keeper at 2-0 and fluffed his lines, which gave them a bit of a lift. It was nip and tuck in the second half, but I think over the full 90 minutes we just about deserved the victory.

“The downside was again losing players to injury, Dave Brown and Max Howell both picked up hamstring injuries in the first half and I had to put young Jamie Gibson and Scott Buchanan on.

“In the first half in particular, we carried on from the Crawley game and we have moved up a couple of places in the league.

“I know it was a late winner, but I was very happy with the performance as you well know, we you have to make changes you can’t just swap a left-back for a left-back, changes often involved one, two or three changes to the shape, which can be very disruptive.”

Horsham YMCA: Smith, Carden, Gathern, Harding, Evans, Johnson, Howell, Dugdale, Brown, Schaaf, Sullivan. Subs: Buchanan, Shipton, Gibson, Burgess, Blaney.

