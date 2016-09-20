In-form Mile Oak see off rivals Storrington

Mile Oak Football Club’s sensational Southern Combination League Division 1 run was extended on Saturday.

Goals in each half from Joe Benn and Jack Stenning helped Oak to a sixth successive league victory as they came out 2-0 victors over rivals Storrington.

Since an opening-day home defeat at the hands of Langney Wanderers, Ben Shoulders has seen his side bag maximum points in the following six matches, with them currently having a two-point lead at the top-of-the table.

Despite admitting it was not his side’s best performance, Oak boss Ben Shoulders was pleased to bag another win.

He said: “It was probably one of our worst displays this season but we ground out the victory. It’s all about winning matches for me and we are on a really good run at the minute.

“We’re back in the FA Vase on Saturday and I’m hopeful we can cause another shock result against a team from a higher-division than us.”

Oak were impressive from the get-go and nearly found themselves ahead early on.

Decent work from Jamie McKenzie saw him flick through for Jack Arnold but his shot went straight Gary Elliott’s hands.

The home side’s efforts were rewarded as they went ahead three minutes before half time.

Joe Hall was tripped on the edge of the box, with a penalty awarded and Joe Benn slammed the resultant spot-kick home.

Once again, Oak were dominant in the second but were forced to wait before settling all three points.

Several chances went begging begging but Jack Stenning’s strike wrapped it up eight minutes from time.

McKenzie was sent racing away and he then teed up Stenning for the easiest of tap-ins.

Mile Oak are in FA Vase action on Saturday as they welcome division-higher Southern Counties East Premier Division side Croydon for a second-round qualifying encounter.

MILE OAK: A.Stenning; Hall, E.Benn, Pollard, Early; Symes, Wedge-Bull, J.Benn; Arnold, McKenzie, Austin-Slade. Subs: J.Stenning (Arnold), Khan (Wedge-Bull), Lansdale (Austin-Slade).

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.