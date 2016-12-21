Hugely-depleted Heath are still too strong for Littlehampton

A massively depleted Broadbridge Heath climbed up to sixth place in the Premier Division as they got back to winning ways at Littlehampton.

Heath travelled to The Sportsfield missing eight regular first-teamers through suspension and injuries and managed to come away with a 3-0 victory.

With Piers McDermott, Jake Holmes, Ross Swaine, Scott Weller, Andy Howard, Shaun Findlay, Tim Martin and Dean Wright all missing, the Bears brought in Alex Parsons and Jermaine Beer for their first starts and moved full-back Jamie Robinson to a more forward role.

There was an early scare for Heath when Golds broke down the right flank and Mitchell Hands’ cross was just too far in front of George Gaskin and the ball ran to safety.

In the 16th minute, six minutes later, Beer was again involved, winning the ball in midfield and returning the favour, feeding Jamal Sultan, whose cross was met by an unmarked Parsons who duly side-footed past Luke Hutchings in the Littlehampton goal.

Heath were beginning to settle into their stride and in the 32nd minute doubled their lead. A Robinson corner was fumbled by Hutchings, and the ball fell to Marlon Maxwell, who smashed the ball into the roof of the net.

The second half started with chances at both ends, the first falling to Littlehampton as Gaskin’s shot was parried by Michael Chester and the ball fell to Hand, whose first-time shot whistled past the post.

Seconds later at the other end, Robinson was put through by Ollie Moore, but his cross was scrambled away by the Littlehampton defence.

Heath made the game safe with six minutes remaining as a clearance fell invitingly to Moore who hit a sublime volley over Hutchings.

Heath: M.Chester, Godfrey, Holvey, S.Chester, Maxwell, Sandell, Parsons, Sultan, Beer, Moore, Robinson. Subs: Leete, Putnam, Clark.