House brace helps Loxwood end winless run against Crawley Down Gatwick

Loxwood climbed back into the top half of the Premier Division table as they tasted victory for the first time in eight attempts.

After a promising 2-2 draw with nine men against Peacehaven last week, the Magpies won for the first time since November as they beat Crawley Down Gatwick 3-0 on Saturday.

Football, Southern Combination League Premier Division: Loxwood v Crawley Down Gatwick. Pic Steve Robards SR1700533 SUS-170116-101947001

Second-half goals from Matt Daniel and Toby House brace gave the home side a much-needed three points.

The rearranged game at Plaistow Road beat the inclement weather and boss Mark Beard was delighted with the victory.

He said: “We had plenty of the play in the first half but did not really work their goalkeeper.

“The change in the game really was the penalty in the second half which Toby House put away.

“That just lifted us and it could have been more than three in the end.”

Pick up Thursday’s West Susses County Times to read Beard’s thoughts on their poor last month and what has got the Magpies flying again.

Harry Bachelor headed home debutant Reece Batchelor’s cross on 17 minutes, but the flag was up and it was disallowed for offside.

Magpies goalkeeper Dave Carruthers then held a speculative effort from Andy Goodwin, before Eddie French blocked a fierce strike from Lee Thomas.

Andy Greaves was forced to take over in goal for an injured Martin Hopkins for the visitors, but he was beaten by Matt Daniel’s tight-angled volley on 34 minutes that came back off the post.

Greaves then also managed to punch clear a corner under a Lewis Scally challenge, before at the other end Harry Bachelor scuffed wide as he was fortunate to profited from House’s ball.

In the second half, Loxwood upped their intensity and Joe Colbran cut in to cross for Tom Frankland, who guided his volley just wide.

Colbran was involved again a minute later, linking well with Daniel before unleashing a drive from the edge of the area that Greaves did well to beat away to safety, before Bachelor put just over the bar.

From another corner in the 57th minute, House’s volley from the edge of the box was booked by the arm of Goodwin, who escaped without any sort of card as the referee pointed to the spot - with House converting.

The Anvils then had their best chance as Dan Sullivan rose to head a cross straight at Carruthers.

On 67 minutes, Loxwood had a second as Colbran crossed for Daniel to guide home a header.

Oli Leslie went closest to pulling one back for the visitors as he was blocked out twice and then was denied by Carruthers.

The Magpies immediately broke and substitute Andy Williams, returning from three months out, squared for House to net his 16th goal of the season.

​Loxwood: Carruthers, Jacques, Scally French, Colbran, Bachelor (Williams 74), Napper, Frankland (Ramsey 70), Batchelor, Daniel, House. Unused: ​Beard, Hilfiker.

