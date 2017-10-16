Horsham YMCA praised for great ‘reaction’ to win away at Saltdean

Horsham YMCA boss Peter Buckland is adamant that their 3-1 win at big-spenders Saltdean United was never in doubt.

YM came to Hill Park having suffered a home defeat to Crawley Down Gatwick only a few days before, which led to the rejected offer of resignation from the manager.

However, this turmoil was soon forgotten after 24 minutes, when Luke Gedling fired home.

YM’s luck seemed to be in when a controversially awarded penalty was missed by Saltdean in the final stages of the first half.

However, after an end-to-end start of the second half, ex-Horsham striker Robert O’Toole found an equaliser for the Tigers following a poor defensive clearance.

It took just eight minutes for the away side to retake the lead, with Mark Cave’s excellent looping header from Schaaf’s cross getting the better of Jordan Hawkins in goal.

YM, who sit in 14th place in the Premier Division, took control of the game and Liam Humphreys made the scoreline comfortable with a poked finish after a scramble in front of goal following a corner.

They saw out the game for a much needed win, which Buckland believes was never in doubt because of their attitude.

He said: “I was most impressed with their reaction. Football really is a confidence game, as an individual and collectively. We haven’t been in a good place of late.

“I said to the boys we needed a reaction, and we needed a tough game to see what we’re made of. The response was great.

“They were gutted when they conceded and I knew we were going to win the game. Never at any point did I think we were going home with anything less than three points. That’s how much they were on it and we will have to continue that.”

Buckland admitted that he is happy to still be at the club, despite his offer of resignation, and believes that things are only positive at the club now.

He added: “I feel we’ve turned a bit of a corner. It’s the same group of lads with the same approach to a game and sometimes you just need things to go for you to turn a corner.

“We’ve got exciting times coming up now. We’re away to Thatcham in the Vase on Saturday and we’ve got Lewes away coming up in the Sussex Senior Cup which is a lovely tie as far as I’m concerned.

“It’s all good stuff to look forward to. There are real positive vibes.”

Horsham YMCA: Jeal, Evans, Cooke, Gilbert, Harding, Gedling, Frankland (Johnson 65), Humphreys, Schaaf (Godfrey 85), Cave (Gill 80), Brown. Unused: Donaghey, Curtis.