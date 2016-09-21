Horsham YMCA leave it late in RUR Cup at Eastbourne

Horsham YMCA left it late to progress in the RUR Cup on Tuesday night as they overcame Eastbourne United in extra-time.

Goals from substitute Matt Simpson and Dave Brown in the second period of additional time clinched a place in the third round for the away side.

YM had been guilty of spurning a number of chances in normal time, the best falling to Brown in the second half as he blazed wide at the back post.

In the first half of extra-time, Brad Curtis missed a penalty, before Simpson, who came on for another addition to the injury list - Charlie Cooke, poked home from a corner.

Brown made up for his miss a minute later making the game safe as he beat three defenders and fired in at the near post.

YMCA boss Peter Buckland said: “Some teams look at cup competitions as a bit of a reprieve from the league and hope for a more comfortable draw, so we were drawn away from home against Eastbourne United!

“Their manager would agree with me, we were the better side on the night, but just could not score. The usually reliable Dave Brown missed a very simple chance and one or two others as well.

“It was one of those Tuesday nights, but fair play to them they kept going. We were light on numbers because of all these injuries and only had a couple of subs, but used them to good effect. We restricted them to one shot all game and that was a free-kick. We really controlled it well.

“It was probably our best performance of the season to date, better than the others I have said. They are a good side especially at home, they move the ball quickly and can hurt you.”

Horsham YMCA: Blaney, Gathern, Cooke (Simpson 85), Gilbert, Harding, Curtis, Godfrey, Dugdale, Brown, Sullivan (Schaaf 90), Johnson.

