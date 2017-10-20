Horsham YMCA boss Buckland wary of Thatcham threat in FA Vase

Horsham YMCA manager Peter Buckland is wary of the threat that their FA Vase opponents Thatcham Town pose.

YM are one of only two local sides along with Broadbridge Heath that remain in the competition as it reaches the first round proper on Saturday.

The Gorings Mead outfit travel to the Berkshire-based Hellenic League Premier Division outfit. The Bears meanwhile host Combined Counties Division 1 side Kensington Borough.

There is prize money of £550 up for grabs and a place amongst the 220 teams making it through to the next round.

Thatcham have won nine of their 14 league games, but Buckland insists that there is no reason for his team to fear.

He said: “Thatcham will be a tough game. We couldn’t have got a much tougher draw with what’s left in the competition.

“We’ve done it in times past and there’s nothing to fear but they are in a good run of form at the moment. Hopefully we’ve turned the corner just in time.”

YM will be without the cup tied Luke Donaldson and injured Liam Humphreys on Saturday, while Dave Brown and Charlie Cooke face fitness tests.

They rested a number of players midweek with one eye on Saturday’s game as they took on division-lower Bexhill in the third round of the Peter Bentley Cup.

Second-half goals from Mark Cave, an own goal and Sam Schaaf saw YM clinch a comfortable 3-0 victory at home.

Buckland said: “We took the embraced opportunity to play some of the under-21s and look at a few. We rested a few - Dean Carden, Dave Brown and Luke Donaldson and the younsters did well and I was pleased.

“It took a while to break them down and it was 0-0 at half-time, but it was just a question of time until we scored and the scoreline could have been more.

“The sole purpose was to get into the next round and we achieved that. It was a game we could have done without really.

“It was a bit of an understated evening, but it was thoroughly deserved. It was well refereed, good officials overall.

“They are a good side Bexhill. Every time we come across a side from Step 6 we find that - Billingshurst and Langley Wanderers - they always give you a game.”

After Cave fired YM ahead in the 49th-minute, the lead was doubled through what will official go down as an own goal.

A Phil Johnson cross which looked like it was going in was put into the roof of the net by a defender. Schaaf then completed the scoring with good turn and finish just past the hour.

Horsham YMCA: A.Jeal, Cooke (J.Frankland 10), Gilbert (Hooper-Risdale), Harding, Evans, T.Frankland (Dugdale 65), Gedling, Curtis, Cave, Johnson, Schaaf. Unused: C.Jeal, Humphreys.