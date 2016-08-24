Horsham YMCA 6, Selsey 1: YM hit Selsey for six in Peter Bentley Cup

Horsham YMCA continued their winning start to the season with a 6-1 win in the Peter Bentley Cup against Southern Combination Football League Division One side Selsey at Gorings Mead on Tuesday night.

In under one minute, Max Howell managed to grab an early goal in from a defected cross by YM skipper Ashley Dugdale. Then, just seven minutes later, a through ball from Sam Schaaf saw Dean Wright neatly finish to double the YM Lead.

Despite the good start made by the home side, Selsey had managed to start the match at an impressive fast pace, given they are in a league below, and seemed eager and energetic. However Max Howell and Brad Curtis in particular displayed some excellent skills throughout the first half for the home side, leading to a number of near misses on the visitors’ goal.

But as half time approached, Selsey pushed forward and scored in the forty-fourth minute, leaving the sides to go in at half time with the score at 2-1.

The second half began with two good saves by Lewis Blaney as Selsey looked for an equaliser. However, as half wore on saw the gap in status between the two sides began to show as goals from Howell (his second of the night) on 51 minutes and Curtis on 62 minutes with an excellent strike from outside the 18-yard box put the result beyond doubt and there was still time for substitute Nick Sullivan to head in a cross from Dean Carden on 81 minutes and for Curtis to grab his second of the night on 89 minutes to round things off and give the home side an emphatic win.

Assistant manager Dean Potter reflected: “I thought we were superb going forward and I give credit to some of the boys I brought in, as Cranie, Max and Simpson haven’t had much game time.”

“We were disappointed coming in at half time to have conceded, but we needed to keep going and make sure that we composed ourselves in front of goal, and I think in the second half they took everything again.”

“I give credit to Selsey, as even when they were being beaten they didn’t try to lump anyone and they tried to play football with a good young side. But I thought we were excellent and I was over the moon with our performance.”

Horsham YMCA: Blaney, Carden, Harding, Gilbert, Crane, Simpson (Cooke 66), Curtis, Dugdale, Schaaf (Burgess 76), Wright (N. Sullivan 57), Howell.

