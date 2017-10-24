Horsham warned not to ‘come unstuck’ against Newhaven in Sussex Senior Cup

Horsham have been warned they must be at their best or they will ‘come unstuck’ when they face division-lower Newhaven in the Sussex Senior Cup.

Hornets manager Dominic Di Paola has suggested he knows exactly what to expect from The Dockers tonight and is demanding a strong performance from his side in the second-round clash.

That will come from a number of meetings in recent years, no less so than Horsham overcoming them 5-2 in the same round of the competition at Trafalgar Road last season.

Di Paola said: “I know a lot about them, we’ve played them so many times over the last five or six seasons.

“They are a whole-hearted team with good players and have an excellent striker who is better than the level he is playing at.

“We will have to be on our best form or otherwise we will come unstuck.”

Newhaven, who play in the Premier Division Southern Combination Football League, currently sit in ninth place after five wins from ten games.

Tuesday evening’s game kicks off at 7.15pm. In the event of a tie, extra time, and/or penalties will be required.